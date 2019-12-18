It is necessary to take some safer alternatives to these medications, and one is through the use of glucosamine.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Depression can be caused by various contributing factors, and these include having certain medical conditions like osteoarthritis.

According to experts, depression has long been associated with certain types of arthritis. Osteoarthritis can produce physical limitation, and this causes restrictions on the lives of sufferers. Such restrictions increase the risk of depression.

In the United States, osteoarthritis affects around 30 million individuals. It is worth noting that this condition has no known cure yet, and can only be managed through practicing healthy dietary and lifestyle practices as well as using certain medications.

According to researchers, some factors predict the severity of depression in individuals with osteoarthritis. Some of the factors are having few social contacts, one’s perception of pain levels, and physical limitation of the upper or lower body.

Other factors include the patient's age and body mass index.

It is recommended to discuss with a healthcare provider how OA affects one’s social life and activities. It is further advised to learn about the signs of depression, such as poor appetite, being restless at night, losing interest in work or activities, and oversleeping.

It is important to realize that there are many who struggle from osteoarthritis. This painful condition can be managed through the use of certain medications, but there are also safer alternatives available.

While it is true that many individuals struggling from chronic OA pain are resorting to medications like NSAIDs nowadays, it is also worth noting that the use of these medications could result in side effects.

Some of the side effects to watch out for are kidney or liver health issues, ringing in the ears, gastrointestinal bleeding, and heart health events like stroke or heart attack. This is why it is necessary to take some safer alternatives to these medications, and one is through the use of glucosamine.

In experiencing the benefits of this natural remedy, it is wise to use VitaBreeze Glucosamine. This supplement offers 1500 mg of glucosamine, 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300 mg Turmeric.

These are added ingredients that work together with glucosamine to promote strong, repaired, and healthy joint cartilage.

This formula has a strategic blend of natural, arthritis-fighting ingredients that could offer joint cushioning, joint relief, and improvement in mobility and flexibility. Through the use of this supplement, consumers would be able to increase the protection of their joint cartilage.

