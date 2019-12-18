Health experts have long recommended regularly consuming magnesium to ward off diseases. This macromineral can also be obtained through the use of Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are becoming health conscious. One of the major culprits of diseases and disorders is chronic inflammation, which many health experts have been warning people against.

According to scientists, inflammation when acute is not harmful for the body. It only gets detrimental to health when it becomes chronic.

It has been found to potentially trigger the onset of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis (weak, brittle bones), depression, and some forms of cancers.

Chronic inflammation can be due to some contributing factors, such as smoking, exposure to pollution, poor diet and resulting weight gain, stress, and poor dental health.

Studies have shown that in a case of chronic inflammation, white blood cells hurry to deal with a threat that may be real or a simple false alarm. When the body is always on alert for threats, inflammation turns chronic.

The body then becomes susceptible to degenerative and autoimmune diseases as well as accelerated aging.

Health experts strongly recommend avoiding the inflammation-triggers mentioned above. This particularly includes enhancing some stress management techniques and reducing consumption of inflammatory foods, such as polyunsaturated vegetable oils, sugar, red meat, and processed foods.

It is further recommended to increase intake of vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and some other anti-inflammatory foods and supplements.

Macrominerals like magnesium have been found helpful in reducing inflammation levels inside the body. It is worth mentioning that magnesium use has long been linked with a range of health benefits, and its deficiency could produce some undesirable health consequences.

Health authorities have warned that reduced magnesium is associated with chronic inflammation. It is important to be warned chronic inflammation is considered to be one of the drivers of aging, obesity and chronic disease.

In a study, researchers found kids with the lowest blood magnesium levels had the highest levels of the inflammatory marker CRP. What makes the study even more interesting is that the subjects also had higher blood sugar, insulin and triglyceride levels.

Supplementation of magnesium has been found to reduce CRP as well as other inflammation markers in older adults, overweight people and those with prediabetes.

Health experts have long recommended regularly consuming magnesium to ward off diseases. This macromineral can also be obtained through the use of Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate.

While this formula has long been found to be superior over other brands, it is made even more popular through the citric acid it contains. Citric acid works in increasing the absorption of magnesium inside the body.

Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate is carefully made to ensure that consumers are provided with the most helpful source of the macromineral.

What makes this formula even more beneficial is that it is protected with a customer satisfaction guarantee (https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Bounty-Magnesium-Citrate-Supplement/dp/B01LYWPNY6).

