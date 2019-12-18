It is the most potent source of organic activated charcoal, and may be useful for purposes of body detox, gas relief, bloating, and teeth whitening.

There is an increasing number of studies showing that smelling farts does offer certain health benefits. While it often places people in embarrassing situations, it is important to realize that it is one of the most natural things that happen to humans.

There are many interesting facts about intestinal gas and one is that for every second, there are about 1.15 million of them that happens every second worldwide.

There are various culprits of intestinal gas that experts warn against, and these include the consumption of some of the most recommended healthy food options.

Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables are included in the list. Asparagus, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and cabbage are cruciferous vegetables containing the complex sugar called raffinose are ones that the human body often has trouble breaking down.

Asparagus is particularly found to produce odorous gas. There are other healthy food items that contain high levels of raffinose, such as wheat and other whole grains that are also found to increase bloating.

There are other ways to ward off flatulence aside from avoiding gas-producing foods. One is through the use of activated charcoal powder, which scientists continue to investigate due to its various healing effects.

It is important to understand that these foods are linked with various healing benefits. Avoiding them for the sake of avoiding gassiness may negatively affect health as these foods are loaded with vitamins and minerals.

Studies reveal this natural remedy aids in disrupting intestinal gas. It is theorized that this is due to the highly porous surface it contains that works in trapping liquids, toxins, and even gases.

Aside from its gas-fighting effects, activated charcoal is also used in detoxifying the body as well as for other medicinal and household purposes. This therapeutic powder is also obtained widely nowadays via supplementation.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal is an incredible 600 mg formula that continues to gain popularity among consumers today. It is worth mentioning that every capsule is equipped with top-quality and highly potent edible coconut charcoal powder.

Aside from being loaded with top-quality pure, organic, steam activated, ultra-fine coconut shell charcoal, every capsule is also free from Artificial Colorants, talc, sodium benzoate, lead, mercury, titanium dioxide, BHT, fillers, binders, PCBs, titanium dioxide.

It is one of the most effective and powerful food grade active charcoal formulas available (https://amazon.com/Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules-Whitening/dp/B071NZ5G56).

