(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Annually, research has shown that heart disease remains the number one killer on a global scale. This condition is highly prevalent, but it is also important to realize that its onset could be prevented.

Experts further warn that in 2016, there was an estimated number of 17.9 million individuals who died due to cardiovascular ailments.

It is worth keeping in mind that a majority of cardiovascular diseases are preventable by addressing certain behavioral risk factors. These include unhealthy diet and obesity, use of tobacco, and physical inactivity.

As the rates of cardiovascular ailments continue to soar, experts are beginning to discover that some nutrients may work wonders in helping the heart. More particularly, certain nutrients like vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and folate aid in the prevention of heart disease.

Studies have shown that these B vitamins aid in the conversion of homocysteine into methionine, which is an amino acid that helps the body build new proteins.

It is worth realizing that this amino acid in the blood called homocysteine is problematic. High levels of it has been linked with stroke, osteoporosis, dementia, and heart disease.

Scientists further reveal that homocysteine as a byproduct can contribute to the onset of atherosclerosis, which is an artery-clogging disease.

Individuals with reduced levels of folate, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 are even found to be more prone to elevated homocysteine levels and thickening/hardening of the arteries. It is worth being warned that this could potentially produce a modest increase in the risk of heart disease and stroke.

It has further been found that vitamins B5 aids in protecting cardiovascular health due to its ability to aid in balancing blood sugar and reducing bad cholesterol levels. It could even work wonders in preventing heart failure.

Some experts have been recommending the use of vitamins to obtain nutrients that a healthy diet normally provides. However unfortunately today, there are quite a number of people who are nutrient deficient due to the unhealthy diet they are following.

