(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are struggling from the undesirable consequences of having UTIs. This is particularly true to individuals who have untreated infections.

According to experts, it is imperative to take the helpful measures in preventing the onset of this infection. There are many helpful ways to ward off UTIs, and they should be practiced to reduce the risk of this urinary health issue.

Health authorities have long been ringing the alarm against the increasing prevalence of UTIs, which also increases the demand for antibiotics. This is in itself alarming as the use of antibiotics is linked with dangerous side effects.

It can be helpful to avoid holding urine for too long. It is worth realizing that not peeing when the urge is there can result in bacteria buildup, which can lead to infection. It is also important to remember that peeing after sexual intercourse decreases UTI risk due to its ability to inhibit the spread of bacteria.

UTIs are common in women, and according to statistics, almost half of all women will have UTI at some point in their lives. Experts say its risk can be reduced by simply increasing water intake, which works in flushing bacteria from the urinary tract.

When it comes to battling the infection in a natural way, experts recommend the use of D-mannose.

A number of studies have shown that this natural healing ingredient works in inhibiting not just the onset but also the recurrence of UTIs.

Scientists say that this therapeutic, harmless form of sugar blocks bacteria from sticking to and growing in the urinary tract. This is how D-mannose works in fighting the infection in a natural way.

There are experts who suggest that D-mannose is a safer and even better alternative to pharmaceutical drugs like antibiotics. Today, D-mannose is widely used by the many who want to enhance their urinary health and protection against UTIs.

There are many sources of this UTI-fighting sugar in the global market today, and one to consider is Purest Vantage D-mannose.

It is guaranteed free from Artificial Colorants, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, sodium benzoate, lead, mercury, fillers, binders, PCBs, titanium dioxide. In addition to the absence of these unwanted ingredients, this formula is also known for the highly potent and superior quality D-mannose it contains.

Purest Vantage D-mannose offers an incredible 600mg of D-mannose in just one capsule.

