(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) Winnetka, IL -- Today, scientists continue to carry out studies to investigate the ways to reduce the risk of dementia. The good news is that in a study, it has been found that staying active in the middle age may reduce dementia risk.

According to study author Jenna Najar, MD, these results indicate that the activities in middle age may play a role in preventing dementia in old age and preserving cognitive health.

Najar is from Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.

It is worth mentioning that this study was published in the Neurology medical journal.

Researchers recommend being active not just physically but also mentally. These include activities like playing instruments, reading, visiting concerts, ding needlework, gardening, or even attending religious services.

"It's exciting as these are activities that people can incorporate into their lives pretty easily and without a lot of expense,” Najar Adds.

This interesting study involved 800 Swedish women who had an average age of 47 and were tracked for 44 years.

The investigators reveal that female subjects who were physically active were less likely to have dementia with cerebrovascular disease by 52 percent compared to inactive women.

Dementia rates continue to soar nowadays, and this is why experts strongly recommend resorting to some preventive measures against this ailment. In addition to staying physically and mentally active, there are other ways to fight the condition.

It is important to realize that some nutrients have been scientifically found to work wonders in fighting neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences recently carried out a study.

This research involved more than 150 seniors with mild cognitive impairment and that were at an increased risk of Alzheimer’s or dementia. It has been found that subjects who took ashwagandha had less shrinkage of grey matter compared to the placebo group.

It is worth realizing that grey matter in the brain usually shrinks with the onset of cognitive decline.

The investigators suggest that supplementation of ashwagandha can delay the atrophy of certain brain regions, which are a key component of the Alzheimer’s process. It is further worth mentioning that it is also linked with cognitive decline.

More research studies are still being carried out to learn more about the extent of benefits ashwagandha could offer against dementia. However, its use nowadays is undeniably widespread.

Formulas like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha gains increasing popularity in the global market today.

