(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Releasing intestinal gas is natural but it often leaves people in embarrassing situations. It is important to remember that studies reveal certain foods may contribute to the body’s ability to produce gas.

There are many interesting facts about them, like the fact that farts are made up of two chemicals, namely methane and hydrogen that are flammable.

Experts warn against various culprits of gassiness such as consumption of sodas, fruits, and processed foods. It is important to realize that carbonated drinks like sodas and beer are found to significantly increase the amount of air being swallowed.

Fruits like prunes, pears, peaches, and apples contain sugar called sorbitol that the body may have difficulties digesting.

Processed foods are also included in the list, and these are packaged foods like cereals, salad dressing, snack foods, and breads. They contain various ingredients like lactose and fructose that also contribute to gassiness.

It is important to realize that while some foods contribute to gassiness, they are nonetheless healthy. Multiple studies even suggest their intake could produce remarkable disease-fighting benefits. Further, their consumption could also significantly contribute to overall health.

The good news is that aside from avoiding intake of these foods, there are other techniques to reduce the odds of having smelly and excessive farts.

Individuals who want to resort to other measures in fighting gassiness may take into account the use of activated charcoal. This unique form of activated carbon works naturally to fight flatulence.

It is not metabolized or digested in the body. It goes through the gastrointestinal tract, absorb toxins and gases, and eliminates them via bowel movement. It has a highly porous surface that works in trapping gases.

It is worth mentioning that activated charcoal is also popularized by its ability to aid in various digestive health issues, such as bloating and diarrhea.

