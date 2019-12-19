The good news is that multiple studies have shown ashwagandha helps in the body’s ability to handle stress.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL -- It has long been known that immune system health plays a significant role in warding off diseases and providing longevity.

According to experts, one of the ways to take better care of immune system health is to consume certain foods. These are foods that have scientifically found to be beneficial for overall health.

These are strawberries, bell peppers, beta carotene, and tomatoes. While watermelon and tomatoes have lycopene, spinach and dark leafy greens contain lutein. There are many nutrients found to be essential in maintaining immune system health.

Cancer is one of the most dangerous, incurable, and highly prevalent conditions today. To fight cancer and strengthen immunity, experts strongly recommend intake of healthy foods.

The American Institute for Cancer Research recommends getting the plate filled up with 2/3 or more of plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans.

It may also be helpful to have 1/3 or less of the plate with lean meat or dairy foods.

Making some dietary changes has long been found beneficial in strengthening immune system health. A weakened immunity can make the body susceptible to a variety of diseases and disorders.

Enhancing immune function can be done not just by following healthy diet and lifestyle, but also by using a medicinal herb called ashwagandha.

According to researchers, when stress is managed well it can have significant benefits on immune system health. Studies have even shown it dramatically decreases the risk of infection.

The good news is that multiple studies have shown ashwagandha helps in the body’s ability to handle stress. It has been found to stimulate immune system cells and macrophages. What makes it even more beneficial is that it can enhance white blood cell count.

Researchers reveal the use of ashwagandha improves hemoglobin concentration, platelet counts, and red blood cell.

In a study, scientists found that phagocytosis reduced by 25 percent through the use of ashwagandha. It is worth mentioning phagocytosis is the immune system’s process of consuming and destroying infectious agents.

This research involved mice subjected to stress. Aside from regaining the normal phagocytosis levels, ashwagandha also aided in stimulating the production of interleukin-2 and interferon-gamma.

These are two important cytokines involved in immune function. In previous studies, ashwagandha has demonstrated its ability to produce antioxidant protection and inflammation-fighting benefits.

It is important to understand these are highly influential in immune system activity. It has demonstrated its ability to offer relief to joint inflammation linked with an infection.

There are actually many health benefits associated with its use, and this is why it is beneficial to incorporate it on one’s diet.

