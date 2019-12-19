When it comes to arthritis, vitamin E has been found helpful. It is popularized widely by its ability to ward off a range of diseases.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL -- According to the Arthritis Foundation, rheumatoid arthritis affects 1.5 million people. While it is often called a “women’s disease”, it is also prevalent in men.

Health authorities recommend resorting to the right measures in managing the condition. It can cause various symptoms, such as pain, stiffness, and flare-ups.

The good news is that some treatments can help reduce pain and other symptoms as well as prevent future disabilities.

It is worth mentioning that RA is called a women’s disease due to the fact that they’re thrice as likely to have the condition.

Eric M. Ruderman, MD, says that no one knows why more women than men are diagnosed with RA.

Ruderman is a professor of medicine in the division of rheumatology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

However, there are some risk factors of rheumatoid arthritis that are highly common in men and one is smoking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that over one in five men smoke compared to about one in six women.

Health authorities have long warned that smoking significantly increases RA risk. Aside from avoiding risk factors, it is similarly important to turn to some natural remedies found helpful for the condition.

When it comes to arthritis, vitamin E has been found helpful. It is popularized widely by its ability to ward off a range of diseases.

Studies have shown that vitamin E has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants it contains offer protection to the cells against the harmful oxidative effects of free radicals.

It is worth mentioning that this is a vital role vitamin E plays, and this is due to the fact that free radicals significantly increase the risk of developing heart disease and cancer.

Further, these antioxidants also play a vital role in the prevention of serious diseases. In a variety of research studies, it has been found vitamin E worked in preventing various diseases.

When it comes to arthritis, a clinical study has shown that vitamin E’s anti-inflammatory and immune functions were helpful in cases of rheumatoid arthritis.

It also exhibits anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, which work in decreasing inflammation, pain, and oxidative stress of proteins and lipids in the joints affected by the condition.

In animal studies, it has been shown that the use of vitamin E decreases inflammation in the affected joints. It also demonstrated its ability to modify the condition and alleviate its symptoms.

