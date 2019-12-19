Not many people understand that brain health issues like depression and even anxiety could be potentially prevented through the use of medicinal kitchen ingredients like lion’s mane.

On a global scale, mental health issues like depression affect over 300 million individuals. It is worth being warned that depression is the top cause of disability, and it continues to claim lives.

According to experts, there are individuals who suffer from recurrent depressive disorder. These people experience symptoms like loss of interest and enjoyment, depressed mood, and reduced levels of energy.

There are also those with severe depression who are unable to perform work and social or domestic activities.

Doctors usually prescribe medications for individuals suffering from depression. While it is undeniable that these pharmaceutical drugs are helpful, it is important to realize that they come with certain health risks.

Some antidepressants produce adverse effects like headaches, skin rashes, insomnia, nausea, stomach upset, or joint and muscle pain. It is further worth being warned that there are also sexual effects of antidepressants, such as reduced sexual desire, interest, satisfaction, performance, or all four.

What makes the use of some antidepressants is that they could increase the risk of violent behaviors and suicidal thoughts. This can mean that they can defeat the purpose they are crafted to serve.

It is important to realize that this medicinal mushroom has strong inflammation fighting effects. This makes it possibly beneficial in fighting depression, which is linked with chronic inflammation.

Today, more and more experts are investigating the use of lion’s mane for preventive health purposes. An increasing number of studies are even finding that this kitchen ingredient could protect and enhance brain health.

New animal research reveals extract of this natural remedy can reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety due to its anti-inflammatory benefits.

Scientists further show it works wonders in helping regenerate brain cells. It even plays a role in enhancing hippocampus functioning. Experts say that the hippocampus is the brain region responsible for the processing memories and emotional responses.

This, according to experts, may explain why it was able to decrease anxious and depressive behaviors in mice.

An increasing number of research studies is still being carried out to explore more of the therapeutic goodness of this natural remedy. However today, it is hard to deny that its use is widespread especially among individuals who are trying to increase their protecting against a range of diseases and disorders.

