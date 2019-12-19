It is worth mentioning that increased consumption of cruciferous vegetables has been linked with decreased tumor incidents.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL -- In multiple research studies, it has been found that certain foods could work wonders in fighting cancer. However, there are also those that increase the likelihood of the condition.

More and more scientists are actually carrying out studies to explore more of the therapeutic goodness of a variety of foods, especially fruits and vegetables.

A study was recently carried out in the University of California, San Francisco.

In this research, it has been found that consumption of barbecued or grilled meat was associated with the doubled risk of aggressive prostate cancer. This was particularly applicable for well-done beef.

It is also worth mentioning that other meats and processed foods are also associated with the increased likelihood of prostate cancer.

Experts also warn that while low-fat dairy can be healthy, it is important to regulate its intake. Dairy products contain the same fatty acids in red meats that may also increase the likelihood of prostate cancer.

Diet is undeniably one of the best ways to take better care of prostate health. It is worth mentioning that when prostate cancer develops, it can be difficult or even impossible to treat.

Some studies highlight the therapeutic goodness of natural ingredients like Diindolylmethane. This natural healing ingredient has long been

Dr. Michael Zeligs, M.D. author of All About DIM reveals that recent study of Seattle men showed that three or more servings of cruciferous vegetables a week can reduce prostate cancer risk almost by half.

There are actually other studies recommending the use of DIM for various medicinal purposes. This anticarcinogenic ingredient principal breakdown product of indole 3-carbinol (I3C), which is a phytochemical found in cruciferous vegetables.

It is worth mentioning that increased consumption of cruciferous vegetables has been linked with decreased tumor incidents.

