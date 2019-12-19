Multiple research studies have highlighted the powerful adsorbent ability of activated charcoal, especially in eliminating toxins and chemicals after ingestion.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL --

Health experts have long been warning against the dangers of some food ingredients to overall health.

According to researchers, some of these ingredients are refined vegetable and seed oils, which include sunflower, corn, safflower, cottonseed, and soybean.

An increasing number of scientific evidence shows that these oils are harmful to the body when consumed in excessive amounts.

Consumers are also advised to reduce or avoid intake of foods contaminated with a chemical called Bisphenol-A (BPA). This potentially harmful ingredient can be found in plastic containers of foods and beverages.

In some studies, it has been found BPA has a tendency to leech out of these containers and into the food or beverage. In a study, it has been found that a large number of food samples like fresh turkey and canned infant formula contain BPA.

Here are health dangers associated with BPA exposure, such as the increased risk of infertility, diabetes, breast and prostate cancers, and obesity.

Experts further warn against trans fats, which are considered to be extremely unhealthy. Its consumption is associated with the increased likelihood of heart health problems.

In cases of food poisoning, some old medicinal remedies like activated charcoal have been found helpful.

Multiple research studies have highlighted the powerful adsorbent ability of activated charcoal, especially in eliminating toxins and chemicals after ingestion.

Activated charcoal could bind with mercury, pesticides, fertilizer, and bleach to eliminate them from the body. This means that it could work wonders in preventing their absorption and inhibiting them from wreaking havoc on health.

It is further worth mentioning that activated charcoal may also be used in cases of drug overdose. There are actually many other uses of this natural remedy, such as water filtration, teeth whitening, and in cases of digestive issues.

Today, there is a myriad of supplements available in the market. Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal is one of the few that gains increasing popularity among many consumers.

This is not at all surprising as this formula offers pretty much everything that many customers look for in a supplement.

Every capsule is equipped with 600 mg of organic and pure activated charcoal powder. This means it is more beneficial than formulas that offer 250 mg per capsule.

Aside from its high potency, it is also pure and free from nasty, unwanted ingredients like fillers, binders, GMOs, additives, and preservatives.

Every bottle even offers 90 Vegetarian capsules, which makes it superior over other brands.

Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal is also backed with a customer satisfaction guarantee, which means every purchase is guaranteed safe and risk-free (http://amazon.com/Pure-Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules/dp/B01M0322EC).

About PUREST VANTAGE Purest Vantage is passionate and dedicated to developing high-quality products that assist people in maintaining optimal health, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits a healthy lifestyle offers.