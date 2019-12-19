Multiple research studies have shown that B vitamins could work wonders in warding off a range of diseases, other than diabetes.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Wilmington, DE -- One of the biggest tragedies of having diabetes is the complications it causes. This is why experts strongly recommend managing the condition regularly to ward off these complications.

According to health authorities, the risk of complications increases when the levels of blood sugar skyrocket. This particularly means having too much glucose in the blood too often over time.

When this happens, it can have damaging effects on the kidneys and it is called nephropathy. It is called retinopathy when it affects the eyes, and neuropathy when the nervous system is affected.

It can also affect the heart and when it does it increases the risk of a heart attack. Diabetes affecting the blood vessels can lead to high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis, or stroke.

Health authorities further warn that diabetes is also linked with other complications, such as erectile dysfunction, yeast infections, urinary tract infections, sleep apnea, capsulitis, and periodontal disease.

It is worth mentioning that some factors have been found to contribute to the onset of diabetes complications, such as heredity, age, lifestyle, and duration of the diabetes.

When it comes to stabilizing blood sugar, it is imperative to consider the use of B vitamins like biotin.

According to researchers, biotin can be particularly helpful to diabetics or individuals who find it challenging to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.

In some studies, it has been found biotin reduced levels of blood glucose in individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. It worked by stimulating insulin secretion.

It is also worth mentioning that some individuals with diabetes tend to have nerve damage because of enzyme buildup. Reduced biotin levels could result in dangerous levels of this buildup. This is why it is best for diabetics to have adequate levels of this B vitamin to prevent nerve damage.

Multiple research studies have shown that B vitamins could work wonders in warding off a range of diseases, other than diabetes. This is why their use is highly recommended as they play a significant role in many processes inside the body.

Individuals who want to experience the healing benefits of this B vitamin may consider the use of DermaSafe Biotin 5000 PLUS.

This amazing formula is a complete multi-vitamin equipped with 28 unique, disease-fighting, health-enhancing ingredients.

It has collagen, keratin, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), vitamins C, B6, and B7, zinc, copper, selenium, and some superfoods.

These superfoods are Bladderwrack, Nori Yaki ,Wakame and Grape Seed Extract, Goji Berry and Indian Gooseberry (https://amazon.com/Biotin-5000-PLUS-Antioxidants-Satisfaction/dp/B015NM8F6U/).

About DermaSafe DermaSafe is a unique skin care company bringing you beauty products from the inside out. Creams - Serums - Supplements to provide complete solutions for your skin care needs.