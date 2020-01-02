Edmonton online marketing expert Jesse Johnson updated his SEO and content marketing solutions to help local businesses maximize their online visibility and improve their reputation.

Digital marketing expert Jesse Johnson announced an expansion of his services to help Edmonton, Alberta businesses improve their online presence and reputation through high-quality content marketing campaigns. Jesse works closely with each client to create custom marketing strategies adapted to their unique needs and marketing goals, and leverages multiple online platforms to help his clients achieve sustainable online growth.

More details can be found at http://linkedin.com/in/jesse-johnson-mpr.

Jesse’s newly released services aim to provide a creative high-efficiency marketing strategy for local businesses in Edmonton and the surrounding areas.

Based on Jesse’s extensive experience promoting companies in various sectors, his new services focus on content quality and online authority as the cornerstones for online success.

The Edmonton marketing specialist works with a team of experienced brand journalists to create custom articles promoting his clients’ products, services and other brand-related news.

The articles are optimized according to each client business’ brand profile, target keywords and local audience. This ensures significant ranking growth while also offering genuinely useful information to potential customers.

To maximize his clients' online reputation and industry authority, Jesse partners with an extensive network of digital media platforms. The articles are published on hundreds of authoritative websites and become visible to thousands of potential customers in each company’s target local area.

Most client businesses see significant ranking growth as early as 3-5 days after the launch of the campaign.

With the latest update, Jesse Johnson continues to expand his high-quality online marketing services for local businesses in Canada and the United States.

An independent business media agent and digital marketing specialist, he has extensive experience in local SEO, content marketing, online reputation management and various other online marketing areas.

His services are available for small and medium-sized local businesses in all industries.

Interested parties can find more information on Jesse’s new online marketing solutions by visiting the above-mentioned website.