According to experts, NAFLD is a condition characterized by the buildup of excess fat in the liver of individuals who consume little or no alcohol. Fatty liver is considered to be the non-serious, most common form of NAFLD.

When this condition develops, it has been found to generally not produce symptoms. However in children, it may produce abdominal pain and sometimes fatigue. They may also suffer from patchy, dark discoloration of the skin.

There are potential causes of NAFLD, such as being obese or overweight, diabetes, and elevated blood lipids such as cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as high blood pressure.

In the United States, it has been found to affect one in three to one in five adults. It also happens on one in ten children in the country. It is worth remembering that obesity is speculated to be the most common cause of the infiltration of fat in the liver.

When it comes to taking better care of the liver and ameliorating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a natural remedy called berberine may be helpful.

According to researchers, berberine could potentially work wonders in helping fight NALFD.

It is important to understand that this natural remedy called berberine has long been found to be highly therapeutic. It is being widely studied by clinicians and researchers due to its remarkable healing potentials.

A study was recently carried out by researchers and it involved 184 subjects with NAFLD. The participants were randomly assigned to lifestyle interventions plus an oral diabetes drug, lifestyle interventions, or lifestyle interventions plus 500 mg of berberine three times per day.

At the end of the study, it has been found the berberine group experienced a “significant reduction in hepatic fat content.

What made the findings even more beneficial is that” the berberine group also reported modest weight loss and improvements in lipids.”

