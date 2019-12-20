Experts say that some natural remedies like L-Carnitine have long been found to aid in fat burning and muscle gain.

(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) Orlando, FL -- The U.S. National Institutes Of Health (NIH) warns that 5 percent of the U.S. population are classified as morbidly obese.

Researchers say that this is a number five times higher than previously thought. The investigators used data involving nearly 1.5 million adults from 19 separate studies.

Health authorities have long been warning against obesity as it can shorten life. The study further suggests that being too skinny may also cut lifespan.

As two-thirds of American adults are classified to be either obese or overweight, experts strongly recommend resorting to some weight loss measures.

According to Berrington de Gonzalez, they were focusing mostly on high BMI -- over 25 -- and the aim was to clarify the relationships between weight and longevity rather than expect to find anything completely new.

Berrington de Gonzalez is an investigator with the National Cancer Institute's division of cancer epidemiology and genetics in Bethesda, Md.

The study was published in the issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The investigators assessed differences based on age, gender, follow-up time and physical activity level.

Dr. Michael J. Joyner says this confirms that the population is getting fatter -- that's been known.

Dr. Michael J. Joyner is a professor of anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic with experience in exercise physiology, human physiology and body composition issues.

It is important to take the measures found helpful in managing a healthy weight. By shedding extra pounds, the undesirable health consequences of being obese or overweight can be prevented.

Experts say that some natural remedies like L-Carnitine have long been found to aid in fat burning and muscle gain.

Scientists reveal that L-Carnitine plays a crucial role in energy production. This is due to its ability to transport fatty acids into the mitochondria of the cells. It is worth noting that the body has an ability to produce L-Carnitine from the amino acids called methionine and lysine.

Experts say that the body can use fat more efficiently for energy. Individuals with a low carb diet can get the benefits by two-fold as low carb diet automatically triggers the body to turn to fat to energy.

With the help of L-Carnitine, such a process is enhanced. It is also worth mentioning that this natural remedy has also been found to enhance overall endurance and cognitive function.

It is important to realize that L-Carnitine has long been associated with a myriad of health benefits.

