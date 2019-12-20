According to researchers, it has beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. This is due to its ability to improve fat metabolism and widen the blood vessels.

(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been recommending to take the measures necessary in taking better care of the heart.

According to health experts, it is always best to make dietary and lifestyle changes. This means not smoking tobacco and managing one’s blood cholesterol.

Studies have found that cholesterol imbalance, particularly increased levels of bad or LDL cholesterol, increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Aside from managing cholesterol and blood pressure, health authorities also stress the importance of managing diabetes. This has been found significantly helpful in reducing the risk of stroke or heart attack.

Macrominerals like magnesium have been reputed to be extremely helpful for heart health.

Studies have shown magnesium is necessary for the heart’s normal electrical activity.

According to researchers, it has beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. This is due to its ability to improve fat metabolism and widen the blood vessels. It has further been found to decrease inflammation and even inhibit blood platelet aggregation.

In some research studies, it has been found that low magnesium and experimental restriction of dietary magnesium produced an increase in cardiac arrhythmias.

Health authorities warn that when there is an abnormally low circulation of magnesium, it can increase the risk of cardiac arrest.

It is worth mentioning that an increase in circulating magnesium was linked with a 30 percent reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. Dietary magnesium, on the other hand, was linked with a 22 percent reduced risk of ischemic heart disease.

Health experts strongly recommend increased consumption of magnesium-rich foods, such as nuts, whole grains, and vegetables.

Scientists found such an increased intake could reduce the risk of cardiovascular mortality by 28 percent.

Experts have long been reminding the public that magnesium has a great potential to fight a range of diseases and disorders. This mineral could work wonders inside the body in ensuring that processes continue to take place for better health.

The roles it play could have significant impacts in terms of preventing the onset of certain medical conditions. In some research studies, magnesium has even been found to fight a range of ailments.

