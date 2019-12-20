Some natural healing ingredients like the antioxidant called resveratrol have been found to be helpful for longevity.

(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Scientists have been carrying out studies to learn more about human lifespan and how it can be increased. Unfortunately in many areas around the globe, lifespans continue to spiral down.

In a recent study, researchers found that certain behaviors can reduce lifespan. These are consumption of too much alcohol, smoking, living a sedentary lifestyle, and not eating fruits and vegetables.

What makes these habits even more disadvantageous is that they may age the body by as many as 12 years. It is important to correct these unhealthy behaviors to protect and improve overall well-being.

According to researcher Dan Buettner, the oldest Japanese people stop eating when they are feeling only about 80 percent full. Buettner has been studying longevity around the world.

Aside from watching one’s portions, it is also important to stay physically active. This can be done by engaging in regular exercise or having satisfying sex twice or thrice per week. This has been found to add up to three years to life.

Regular sex has further been found beneficial in enhancing sleep, reducing blood pressure, and protecting the heart. All of these could significantly aid ward off diseases and promote longevity.

There are other essential tricks, such as staying out of the sun to reduce the risk of skin cancer and maintaining a strong network of friends.

Some natural healing ingredients like the antioxidant called resveratrol have been found to be helpful for longevity.

According to researchers, resveratrol has exhibited its remarkable potential in warding off a range of diseases and disorders. Through its ability to fight medical conditions, it could be helpful in extending lifespan.

In some studies, this antioxidant compound was able to demonstrate its ability to extend lifespan in various organisms. Through this remarkable effect, it has become a popular subject of many research studies and clinical trials.

Evidence has shown that resveratrol has an ability to activate certain genes that fight the diseases linked with aging. Its mechanism has been found to work in the same way as calorie restriction.

It is worth mentioning that calorie restriction has demonstrated potential to lengthen lifespans. It has been able to do so by altering how genes express themselves.

A review of research studies has further found that resveratrol use led to an increase in the lifespan of the 60 percent of organisms studied.

More research is still underway to explore more of resveratrol’s healing effects. However, it is hard to deny that its use is not just widespread, but also highly recommended by experts.

