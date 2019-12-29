Education Info Wire released a full report to help educators, coaches and entrepreneurs create, market and sell successful online courses.

(Newswire.net -- December 29, 2019) -- Education Info Wire released a full report to help educators, coaches and entrepreneurs create, market and sell successful online courses.

Education Info Wire, a website specializing in high-quality resources on modern education, launched a new report on how to create and sell unique online courses. The report explains that modern online platforms allow anyone to share their skills with a large audience, making them ideal for coaches, bloggers and anyone else who provides one-on-one training or consulting services.

More details can be found at https://educationinfowire.com/thinkific.

The newly released report aims to provide a comprehensive guide to anyone interested in creating their own online courses and promoting through an efficient and intuitive platform.

According to the report, having one’s business depend on one-on-one interactions can be time consuming and not productive for most educators. Their calendar can quickly become filled up and they will be forced to fit in sessions in their off hours, which can take a significant toll on their quality of life in the long run.

By contrast, the new report explains that creating and marketing online courses can help educators and coaches develop a business model that is more efficient both from a financial and time perspective.

The report recommends Thinkific as an easy-to-use online platform for anyone looking to start an online business creating and selling online courses.

Thinkific allows users build their own courses using an intuitive drag-and-drop platform. From video integration to creating quizzes, the platform offers every tool needed to create a professional and engaging online course.

Readers will also find a breakdown of other essential features of Thinkific, such as its numerous marketing tools and extensive support for students.

A satisfied Thinkific user said: “When I found Thinkific I knew I had found my perfect solution. It's honestly the best e-learning platform. If that isn’t enough to convince you, they are made up of the most helpful, kind, and generous people that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.