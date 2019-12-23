Turmeric has long been known due to its phytochemical called curcumin. This healing ingredient is widely studied as it has disease-fighting and health-enhancing properties.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Orlando, FL -- In the United States, heart attack is the top cause of mortality. Health authorities have long been warning against heart disease, and providing some useful tips in fighting the condition.

Researchers say that there are many factors that contribute to heart disease onset. It is essential to avoid the ones that are preventable, such as diabetes, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and having high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

Multiple research studies have been revealing that while heart disease is highly prevalent, it can be effectively prevented. One of the most important steps in warding off heart disease is engaging in physical activities for a minimum of 30 minutes per day.

It is worth realizing that exercise has long been considered to be one of the best ways to ward off a range of diseases, which include heart disease.

It is similarly important to avoid smoking and manage stress levels. Having the right diet is also an essential step in taking better care of the heart.

Scientists strongly recommend consuming more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It is similarly essential to learn about the foods to avoid, such as those loaded with saturated fat.

Some natural ingredients like turmeric have been found to work wonders in decreasing heart disease risk.

In some studies, it has been found that this natural remedy enhances endothelium function. It is worth realizing that endothelial dysfunction is considered to be a major factor of heart disease.

Turmeric has long been known due to its phytochemical called curcumin. This healing ingredient is widely studied as it has disease-fighting and health-enhancing properties.

Scientists carried out a study involving patients undergoing coronary artery bypass surgery. Curcumin was able to decrease the risk of a heart attack by 65 percent. It is also worth realizing that the use of this phytochemical has long been associated with a myriad of health benefits.

