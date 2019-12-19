Bromsgrove-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kirti Moholkar has developed a new course and training program to help physicians and medical staff avoid physician burnout.

Dr. Kirti Moholkar of the Droitwich Knee Clinic, an orthopedic surgeon based in Bromsgrove, England, released a new program to reduce the risk and alleviate the symptoms of physician burnout. Dr. Moholkar's latest course and strategy program is designed to help physicians minimise the effects of long work hours, high stress levels and other negative factors.

More information can be found at https://www.tfulfilledcareers.com

Dr. Moholkar’s new program stems from his continuous interest in mitigating the serious long-term effects of physician burnout, a condition that affects a large proportion of those involved in the medical system. From medical students to practicing physicians, research suggests that more than half of all physicians experience some form of burnout due to factors such as stress, long work hours, lack of autonomy and others.

To help physicians and medical staff avoid burnout, Dr. Moholkar has created a step-by-step program that aims to address the root causes of this increasingly prevalent condition.

Dr. Moholkar’s program offers practical strategies to improve one’s resilience in the face of common occupational hazards and stress factors.

Fostering a stronger connection between the community and the healthcare providers is one of the most important ways of addressing an important cause of physician burnout. The Bromsgrove orthopedic surgeon strives to make the general public aware of the importance of developing a positive relationship with physicians and medical staff.

By focusing on increasing psychological resilience among medical practitioners and promoting a positive attitude towards the medical system on the part of the public, Dr. Moholkar’s new campaign aims to address two of the major contributing sources to physician burnout.

About Dr. Kirti Moholkar:

A leading orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Moholkar has more than 15 years of active practice and research experience. He specializes in Knee Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Patello-Femoral disorders, shoulder tendon issues, impingement and other conditions. For more information, please visit https://kirtimoholkar.com