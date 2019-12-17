A new hair extensions bar in Little Rock, Arkansas specializes in high quality extensions, blowouts, and more. Customers are encouraged to get in touch to book their appointments now.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- Little Rock, AR -- A new hair extensions bar in Little Rock, Arkansas specializes in high quality extensions, blowouts, and more. Customers are encouraged to get in touch to book their appointments now.

Inspire Salon and Extension Bar has opened a location for local customers around Little Rock, Arkansas. They will now be serving all of Central Arkansas with hair extensions, manicures, pedicures, hair styling and makeup, and lash extensions.

For more information please visit the website here: https://inspiresalonlr.com

The newly opened salon is located at 8201 Cantrell Rd Ste. 125, Little Rock, AR 72227. Customers are welcome to visit and see all of the services available, book their appointment, and get specialist treatments.

Visitors to the site will find that the owner of the salon is Glendon Lewis, the lead stylist, prides herself on offering the best service and her salon specializes in hair extensions, blowouts, and lash extensions.

The newly opened salon is dedicated to helping customers to achieve their beauty goals. Services range from brow designs and hair cuts to full Brazilian blowouts.

In addition to this, customers can get in touch for hand tied extensions to get their ideal look finished with a high quality.

The salon is open from Tuesday through to Saturday and provides full service salon treatments and services...but all customers can book when it's most convenient for them at https://www.vagaro.com/inspiresalonlr/book-now where they can easily choose which services (include eyelash extensions, skin care, waxing and more) they'd like to schedule for.

Getting hair extensions can help customers to design a new look in time for a special occasion, or simply for everyday looks. With high quality extensions like those provided at Inspire Salon & Extension Bar, customers can add volume, length and thickness. Once completed, hair extensions are also low maintenance, so they are ideal for those who don’t have time to style their hair every day.

With holiday season approaching, hair extensions at Inspire Salon are also a great way to get a new instant look for any special occasion. Whether it’s a business Christmas party or a new look for the new year, the team at Inspire Salon & Extension Bar is there to help.

