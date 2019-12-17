Ramona the Host is a new reliable and affordable software app for homesharers that allows users to keep track of their rental expenses and capture every available tax deduction.

A new powerful software app, called Ramona the Host, has been launched

A new powerful software app, called Ramona the Host, has been launched. The app features a comprehensive, straightforward system designed to allow homesharers to keep track of the latest deductible expenses for their properties.

More information about this new app is available at https://www.ramonathehost.com/

According to the official app website, Ramona the Host is the first entrepreneur accounting app on the market.

This next-generation expense tracking app allows users to manage multiple properties, share the recorded information with a co-host and easily log homeshare and unit rental expenses. It enables users to track expenses by property, categorize data by type, seamlessly add images and receipts.

Users can also export the data in .pdf or .csv file format. Ramona the Host is an amazing money management solution that allows co-hosts to keep their finances seamless and connected.

Airbnb, VRBO and Flipkey property owners are in love with the app because it allows them to save time and helps them minimize deductions at tax time.

A satisfied user shared, " "I use Ramona the Host to keep track of expenses related to a second home I lease year-round. It works great! I love being able to simply export my expenses and email them to my tax preparer when my quarterlies are due. I highly recommend this expense tracking app to others who are managing or own rental properties."

Ramona the Host is a must-have app for all users who want to effectively track all their rental property expenses. It helps property owners and managers to become more efficient and take control of every aspect of their financial activities related to their properties.

The platform is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate through. The app can be used on both desktop and mobile devices as well as tablets.

The software app comes with a 30-day free trial period.

