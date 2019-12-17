A new wrestling training guide has been launched by Wrestling To Win, showing the benefits of Attack Style Wrestling for middle school and youth wrestlers.

Wrestling To Win has launched a new guide to youth and middle school wrestling coaching

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- A new wrestling training guide has been launched by Wrestling To Win, showing the benefits of Attack Style Wrestling for middle school and youth wrestlers. Coaches can get 10 DVDs with live drills, 4 PDF handbooks and more.

Wrestling To Win has launched a new guide to youth and middle school wrestling coaching, highlighting the best resources for parents and coaches. It shows the benefits of Attack Style Wrestling and their Standards of Learning and Youth System Bundle.

More information can be found at: https://wrestlingtowin.com

The new guide from Wrestling To Win explains that Attack Style Wrestling provides a comprehensive system that makes it easier for coaches to plan an implement effective strategies.

Wrestling To Win states that Coaches and partners are often looking for the best training programs for youth, camp wrestling drills for girls, dads and coaches, and PDF resources to improve youth wrestling skills.

Common questions include what are the best exercises for wrestling, and how to get in shape for the wrestling season. The new guide from Wrestling To Win was written to help with these questions.

Wrestling To Win explains that young wrestlers need coaching and guidance that reinforces proper techniques without taking the fun out of the sport. It emphasizes that Attack Style Wrestling is ideal for this.

The Standards of Learning bundle from Attack Style Wrestling covers a wide range of techniques that works for beginners through to the highest levels in the sport.

Included in the package are 3-4 DVDs in each level, along with foundation techniques, drills, and live practice exercises that can help wrestlers to elevate their game effectively.

In addition to this, coaches will get access to 14 complete A-Z practice plans that they can use throughout their season. This helps to ensure that the whole team is on the same page and moving in the right direction.

The new guide from Wrestling To Win states: “It includes just about everything you could need to teach in an entire season, and even has engaging interactive teaching elements to help your wrestler retain the most information without becoming overly instructional.”

Full details can be found on the URL above.