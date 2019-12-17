Protection Bay, a personal safety and home protection company based in St. Louis MO, has launched an upgraded website with an extensive product range and useful customer information.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- Protection Bay, a personal safety and home protection company based in St. Louis MO, has launched an upgraded website with an extensive product range and useful customer information, for people in the US.

With the launch of an upgraded website and expanded range of products, personal and home protection products such as stun guns, pepper sprays, window, door and motion sensor alarms, and diversion safes, are available to the US from the company Protection Bay, located in St. Louis MO.

Click on http://protectionbay.com for further information.

USnews.com reports that the home security and personal safety industries is growing steadily, and are now estimated to be worth over 35 billion dollars in America today. With this launch there is an extensive range of items listed on protectionbay.com, and these include: 15 different types of trigger and TASER stun-guns, pepper and mace sprays, knives, general survival gear, batons, repellants, safety lights, and various alarms for home security.

Home protection surveillance cameras and equipment products are also offered, and all products may be shipped anywhere in the US, although laws in some States mean that there are certain restrictions on some products, and these restrictions are all detailed on the Protection Bay website.

Information about customer service with regard to shipping and handling, privacy and security, and returns and replacements, is provided on the recently launched website. All data is encrypted using an SSL Web Server Certificate and all products can be returned for a refund within 90 days if for any reason the customer is not happy with their purchase.

The Protection Bay website also provides a simple contact form, a product site-map, and information about their offer of free shipping on all orders over $100. The new website also includes a shopping cart checkout system with multiple payment options, a price comparison tab, and a free subscription newsletter.

To find out more about the launch of the Protection Bay upgraded website and products for personal and home safety and protection, click on the URL above.