(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- A new range of Green Eagle powered paragliding products has been launched by US Paragliding. The company is known for its high quality service and experience in the field.

US Paragliding has launched a new range of Green Eagle powered paragliding products on its online store. Green Eagle powered paragliders are state of the art machines that were designed as training aids in 2007. Now they feature cutting edge fuel injected engines for a renewed paragliding experience.

The site explains that US Paragliding has been veteran owned since 2004. They are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2020, and have grown to be a leader in the paragliding industry.

On their online store, they offer powered paragliders, paramotors, flying go carts and training to help people get flying in a short space of time.

With their wide range of paragliding options, they can help customers and students to travel the Texas Lakes and Hill Country.

One of the things that differentiates US Paragliding from its competition is that they make it their mission to offer products for everyone.

They offer a one-stop-shop for paragliding training and products. The team has over 15 years of professional flying experience and is always on hand to help.

One of the products they offer on the online store is the new 2020 Green Eagle PPG. This comes with a gasoline four-stroke engine with dual high energy ignition, which is air cooled, oil cooled with 60lbs of torque at 3500 RPMS.

It also features Green Eagle take down blades Talon Prop or wooden stealth prop, which produces 230+ lbs of static thrust. A tri-fuel option is also available.

Other features include a 4-point safety harness, 7-foot wheel span with quick disconnect axles, and injection molded black rims.

US Paragliding states: “We sell only top notch gear that is certified which means no copy gliders or Chinese copy items. You will find our prices to be among the best in the industry. We provide you with the best equipment , Italian made engines, longest warranties, certified gliders from top companies like Propulse, Apco, ITV, MAC Para, Dudek, and Ozone, just to name a few.”

