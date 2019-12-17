Modesto, CA Realtor Liliana Calderini of JRP Group launched first time home buyer real estate services.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- Modesto, CA -- Modesto, CA Realtor Liliana Calderini of JRP Group launched first time home buyer real estate services. The bilingual Oakdale, CA real estate professional helps Hispanic and non-Hispanic homebuyers make a safe home purchasing decision in Modesto's growing housing market.

More information about Realtor Liliana Calderini is available at http://homeswithlili.com

Turlock, CA real estate professional Liliana Calderini has launched first-time homeownership guidance for Hispanic individuals and families looking to buy their first home in Modesto. According to the latest State of Hispanic Homeownership report by The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the number and percentage of Hispanic home buyers have seen steady growth over four years.

Liliana Calderini leverages her knowledge of Modesto's local housing market and business landscape to help home buyers make positive homeownership choices. As part of the JRP Group real estate brokerage, Liliana finds homes that meet a client's needs and serves as a negotiator and guide through every step of the real estate ownership process.

Her key focus is to match first-time homebuyers in Modesto with lenders who specialize in pre-qualified mortgages. As a bilingual real estate agent in East Modesto, Liliana Calderini helps buyers evaluate properties through proactive inspections and allay any concerns about making a large investment into a first or second home.

According to a spokesperson for the real estate agent for first-time Modesto home buyers, "As a buyer or a seller, you want your real estate transactions to go smoothly. That means finding the exact home you're looking for, or selling your home promptly and for the best price. Liliana Calderini of JRP Group is your natural choice for her extensive real estate experience and work ethic that keeps client interests as her top priority."

Liliana Calderini is a licensed professional Realtor in Oakdale, CA specializing in home purchasing for first-time buyers within and outside the Hispanic community.

For more information about Realtor services in East Modesto, call 209-407-4222 and visit the URL above.