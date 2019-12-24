It would be wise to take into account the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine. It has long been widely believed that joint-health enhancing supplements are extremely useful.

Today, more and more arthritis sufferers rely on the use of pain relievers and other arthritis drugs. While these medications are helpful, it is important to understand the repercussions in using them.

Experts suggest arthritis sufferers get smart in using medications. It is undeniable that medications are useful in soothing swollen, painful joints. However, it is also essential to realize that they could be detrimental to heart health.

This warning is particularly important to individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune condition. According to research, chronic inflammation, which is the hallmark of the condition, can double the risk of heart attack. Disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are one of the popular medications for the condition.

According to Martin Jan Bergman, MD, chief of rheumatology at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa, a majority of traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs seem to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

When it comes to TNF blockers, it appears to be a different story. Experts reveal that biologic drugs that can block a chemical signal that spurs inflammation are called TNF-blockers. These medications have actually revolutionized RA treatment.

Research found that the use of TNF blockers in individuals with RA has resulted in the reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. However, when it comes to heart failure, the results are different. Suggest that individuals with RA and heart failure should be very cautious in taking these types of medications.

Another type of popular arthritic medication is nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). This type of medication could ease pain and fight inflammation. However, it is important to understand that prolonged or frequent use of NSAID has been linked with the increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, and stroke.

These are just some of the medications popularly used by individuals with arthritis. There are two most prevalent arthritic conditions, namely rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. These conditions produce pain, stiffness, and immobility.

It would be wise to take into account the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine. It has long been widely believed that joint-health enhancing supplements are extremely useful in individuals with arthritis. It is even used by athletes who want to improve their joint health.

