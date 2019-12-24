There are also natural remedies found to be helpful in increasing protection of brain and cognitive or mental health. Resveratrol is one of these remedies.

(Newswire.net -- December 24, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more health authorities are releasing guidelines to improve and protect brain health. There are many ways to take better care of mental health, and ward off brain-related diseases.

Sandra Bond Chapman said that Science is showing for the first time in 30 years that our brain is the most modifiable part of our body and easiest to strengthen, more than our heart or teeth.

Chapman is the founder and chief director of the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas.

A center called The Brain Performance Institute provides scientifically based programs that enhance brain performance and health.

Scientists have found that strengthening the brain is actually doing more than reducing the risk of developing dementia. It is also about improving brain health.

A study was conducted to determine the link between exercise and brain health. This was also a topic of the latest symposium sponsored by the Cooper Institute and the Center for BrainHealth.

The study was performed by UT Southwestern’s O’Donnell Brain Institute and the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Kan Ding, a neurologist with the Brain Institute and lead author of the study, said that they believe if you have a good cardiovascular fitness level, your heart is stronger, blood supply healthier, and you have a better chance to get enough blood supply for the brain.

“That’s very important for brain health, because the brain is a very unique organ. All the energy it needs is from blood from the rest of the body, so blood supply is very important for the brain,” he added.

In addition to exercise, there are also natural remedies found to be helpful in increasing protection of brain and cognitive or mental health.

Resveratrol is one of these remedies, and it has been found to have the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. It can offer protection to the brain as well as the nervous system.

In recent studies performed by the researchers at the Nutrition Research Center at Northunbria University in the U.K., it was found that resveratrol was able to improve blood flow to the brain.

Scientists suggest that it could be beneficial for healthy brain function and may even offer neuroprotective benefits.

A study published in the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry, it was found that resveratrol exhibited neuroprotective effects on cerebral (brain) neuronal loss and damage.

To experience its benefits, it may be beneficial to consider the use of Divine Bounty Resveratrol (https://www.amazon.com/Resveratrol-Supplement-Strength-Extract-capsules/dp/B019C0UU5S).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.