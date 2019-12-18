Roof painting and restoration specialist Roof Painting Palmerston North updated its range of roof painting and restoration solutions for homes and businesses in Palmerston North.

Roof Painting Palmerston North, a roof painting and restoration specialist in Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui, announced the launch of an updated range of roof painting services for industrial, commercial and residential clients. The company has extensive experience providing quality roof repair, restoration, and painting solutions throughout the Palmerston North and the greater Manawatu region, including Martin, Bulls, Feilding, Dannevirke, Foxto, and many more.

More information can be found at https://roofpaintingpalmerstonnorth.weebly.com

The newly launched roof restore and coating services at Roof Painting Palmerston North help clients transform the look of their property. The company's roof painting services are of the highest standards and the team use only industry-leading products when it comes to supplying quality and trustworthy roof paint coatings.

Roofs cover at least 60% of a building’s exterior, acting as a protective shield for one's most valued asset. As such, it is crucial that homeowners or business owners periodically restore their roof by using an effective coating system in order to prevent degradation.

Roof restoration is an affordable way of maintaining the roof without the expensive cost of roof replacement. In addition, doing a professional roof restoration can add another 10 years to one's roof.

The team at Roof Painting Palmerston North are committed to offering solutions that are both high quality and high value. They provide a wide range of roof coatings to repair or refurbish the client's existing roof, thus saving owners the cost of replacing it with new materials.

At Roof Painting Palmerston North, every roofing job is completed within deadline, with all quotes fully honoured. The roofing experts always ensure that all projects are done with utmost professionalism, using only quality materials and workmanship.

A satisfied client said: “Professional, friendly and efficient service. We are very impressed with the moss kill, waterblast and 2 coats of paint applied to our decromastic tile roof. The end result looks fantastic and it was great value for money.”

