(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Summerville, SC -- One Coast Design interior design firm, founded by award-winning artist Michelle Woolley Sauter, creates commissioned art pieces, consults on interior design and completes home renovations in South Carolina.

Summerville, SC: Today, December 12, 2019, One Coast Design, a full-service interior design firm, celebrates their Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony in the heart of Historic Downtown Summerville, SC. Graciously hosted by The Coburn Hutchinson House, a historic house restoration project, One Coast Design (https://onecoastdesign.com/) brings Interior Design to the Greater Charleston area…and beyond.

An Interior Designer with a specialty in creating traditional spaces with a modern twist, Michelle Woolley Sauter brings her unique perspective to interior design projects both near and far. As an Artist and color expert with a background in Art Consulting, she sees spaces a bit differently than most people. With a keen eye for spatial awareness and a knack for picking the perfect colorway for clients’ spaces, Michelle creates homes for her clients that are inviting, warm and beautiful. Utilizing her relationships with her ‘Friends in Design,’ Michelle works closely with wonderful companies such as Smith & Noble, Hudson Valley Lighting Group, Brown Jordan, Barclay and Ethan Allen to find the BEST design fits for her clients. Michelle burst onto the scene in South Florida designing yacht interiors and creating commissioned art pieces and lines for Tommy Bahama, Disney World International, Royal Caribbean, and the personal estate of the Swarovski crystal family.

With a large following of over 30K on all Social Media channels (Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook), Michelle shares interior design and inspiration for all who love beauty and cutting edge design trends. One Coast Design provides one-time consultations, spatial planning, home staging (including clients’ own pieces), quick refreshes as well as complete design makeovers, in addition to custom framing and art consulting. With her love of the Charleston area, Michelle brings 25+ years of experience to the art and design world and is excited that she and her husband are putting down roots in coastal South Carolina.

One Coast Design is honored to be working on restoration of The Coburn Hutchinson House - a historic 1859 Charleston Single style house in the midst of an entire restoration - in Summerville, SC. Bringing a piece of history back to such a beautiful town, tucked just outside Charleston, SC is a dream come true for owners Brian and Michelle Sauter.