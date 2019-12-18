LipoMelt(TM) fat elimination LED Red Light therapy has been launched in the Baltimore area at the HourGlass Body Contouring Spa.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Baltimore, ML -- LipoMelt(TM) fat elimination LED Red Light therapy has been launched in the Baltimore area at the HourGlass Body Contouring Spa. This is a new non-invasive, safe and painless alternative to liposuction.

Baltimore Registered Nurse Adrian Hill, from HourGlass Body Contouring Spa, launches a new, non-invasive alternative to liposuction. LipoMelt™ uses non-invasive LED Red Light Therapy to safely and painlessly eliminate fat cells in 11 key areas of the body, in a session lasting as little as 6 minutes.

Body treatments using ultrasound, radio frequency, laser light, or freezing can cause cell damage. LipoMelt™ uses LED-based light therapy and is the first non-invasive alternative to liposuction. LED therapy does not damage body cells and it is currently the highest in demand treatment due to the healthy nature of its outcomes.

LED light has been shown to promote a natural response within cells based on the wavelength of the light energy used and the type of cell it reaches. Both mid-600nm (including 635nm) and infrared (including 880nm) wavelengths have been used in a wide range of light therapies that promote some kind of healing response.

With the launch in Baltimore of LipoMelt™ treatments, The LipoMelt™ Light System is used at the HourGlass Body Contouring Spa and the System utilizes 5000 powerful computerized microchips manufactured in Germany. Taking only about a minute to set up, the unit includes a face mask and 6 large, sturdy and flexible pads all of which can easily cover all 11 priority regions at once.

Adrian Hill from HourGlass states that they help patients "Melt away stubborn fat, lose inches, tighten sagging skin and smooth away facial lines, while you relax in the comfort of our spa".

With the launch of LipoMelt™ therapy at the HourGlass spa in Baltimore, a limited-time offer is available which includes Free HourGlass VIP Membership with special offers and discounts as well as the first consultation, where measurements and photos are taken.

