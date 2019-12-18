A newly launched environmentally friendly toothbrush has been launched, called the Toothtapper. It is fully biodegradable and offers a precise, dentist-inspired user experience.

A new eco-friendly and specially designed toothbrush has been launched, called the Toothtapper. It was created to be the best eco camping toothbrush available on the market, as it’s fully biodegradable, does not need water or toothpaste, and is easy to travel with.

More information can be found at: https://breathealer.com/blogs/news/camping-toothbrush-eco-friendly-bamboo-and-does-not-require-toothpaste

The newly launched Toothtapper toothbrush was created to change the way that customers brush their teeth. It’s a down to earth approach, and takes the act of tooth brushing back to basics.

In this way, customers can get an easy and painless way to brush their teeth and keep them clean and healthy for a lifetime.

Key features of the newly launched toothbrush include plaque absorbent bristles, a three finger grip design, and a bamboo and eco friendly handle.

The specially designed brush uses absorbent bristles that use the same mechanics of capillary absorption used by professional painter brushes.

Because the brush has been designed for comfort and dexterity, it can be held with a three finger grip like a pen. This is the same way that dentists hold their instruments, and offers new levels of precision and control.

The Toothtapper is designed with the environment in mind and is completely biodegradable over time.

The team behind the Toothtapper state: “In the United States alone it is estimated that between 850 million, and over a billion toothbrushes, representing more than 50 million pounds of waste, is discarded and ends up in landfills every single year.”

They add: “Most Toothbrushes are made from a combination of plastic (made from crude oil) and rubber for the hand piece, and non biodegradable nylon for the bristles. They remain in landfills indefinitely and even worse, they end up in our oceans, washed up on our beaches or consumed by marine life. If they are burnt, they release a combination of toxic and greenhouse gases.”

This is where the Toothtapper is different. It follows strict guidelines throughout the design and manufacturing process, creating a product that is safe for the environment.

Full details can be found on the URL above, and additional information is provided at: https://toothtapping.com