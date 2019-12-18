An expert in image-guided vascular interventions, Dr. Scott Hollander announces the opening of his third office in Vineland, NJ to treat patients from throughout South Jersey.

Dr. Scott Hollander announces the opening of his very own outpatient-based lab called Pulse Vascular. The new location at the Cumberland Professional Campus in Vineland, NJ endeavors to serve more patients in the South Jersey area.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.drscotthollander.com/contact

This latest addition brings Dr. Hollander’s offices to a total of three locations, the other two being Vascular Health - Pinho Professional Center in Freehold, NJ and Salem Medical Center - Salem South Jersey in Salem, NJ. The range of conditions that Dr. Hollander treats includes peripheral artery disease, venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

One of the most advanced vascular specialists in NJ, Dr. Hollander is widely regarded as an expert in image-guided vascular interventions. He uses a minimally invasive approach to address various vascular problems that could shorten a patient’s lifespan when left untreated. It is this same technique that he employs to help patients avoid more aggressive and life-altering options like arterial bypass surgery and amputation.

As a testament to his excellence, Dr. Hollander has recently been selected as one of 2019’s Top Doc award recipients. Each year, doctors from South Jersey are asked which of the other doctors in the locale they would choose to take care of their family members. As the polls concluded, Dr. Hollander was named the top choice for the area of Vascular & Interventional Radiology.

Over the years, Dr. Hollander has received positive remarks not just from his colleagues, but also from the patients he treated. One of his patients by the name of Nancy McCaffery writes, “I am very satisfied with my treatment and outcome. I feel that Dr. Hollander is very experienced and did an excellent job on my leg. Dr. Scott Hollander was very highly recommended to me and I would gladly recommend him to others.”

Patients looking into minimally invasive procedures to treat their vascular problems may visit the doctor’s website through the above link and contact the doctor for a consultation.