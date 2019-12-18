Atif Javid launched “Exercise is one thing successful people do every day”, a report on the importance of regular exercise for entrepreneurs looking to increase their business success.

Bristol success coach Atif Javid launched a full report on the importance of exercise for entrepreneurs, offering a clear explanation of why exercise is crucial for business success and how entrepreneurs can integrate regular exercise into their schedules.

The full report can be found at http://www.atifjavid.com/exercise-is-one-thing-successful-people-do-every-day.

The report aims to clarify one of the most common misconceptions among entrepreneurs throughout the world that spending excessive amounts of time at work guarantees success. While working hard is a key factor contributing to entrepreneurial success, it is only part of the recipe for success.

One of the things that most high-success individuals have in come is their dedication to daily exercise. The report cites examples such as Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, Richard Branson, Tony Burch and Brian Chesky, each of whom mention daily exercise as essential to maintaining their drive and motivation to succeed.

Rather than seeing exercise as a time-consuming activity that takes precious time off work, Atif suggests that entrepreneurs look at it in terms of an investment in themselves.

The report cites numerous studies supporting the numerous benefits of regular exercise to entrepreneurial success. A study led by British researcher Jim McKenna found that engaging in just 30 to 45 minutes of exercise three or four times a week can help anyone significantly improve their work performance, time management skills, mental clarity and focus.

Readers will also find a breakdown of the way exercise works to promote optimal physical and mental health. By increasing blood and oxygen flow to the heart and lungs, exercise stimulates the production of a protein called Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor.

This protein protects the neurons responsible for memory and acts as a “reset switch”, accounting for the feelings of relaxation and mental clarity many experience after physical exercise.

To experience the full benefits of exercise - which include optimal mental health, improved productivity, higher focus and mental clarity, and increased longevity - Atif offers three simple tips.

The report recommends that entrepreneurs make exercise a priority on their weekly agendas, rather than an optional. Since exercise is essential for a healthy, productive life, nothing should prevent the determined entrepreneur from exercising regularly.

Atif also suggests creating an exercise routine to stay motivated. His tips include exercising in the morning and varying between types of exercise, among others.

Finally, exercising “hard” is the best way to reap the full benefits of regular exercise. This means raising the heart and respiratory rate well above the regular average, and alternating different workout intensities to keep the routine motivating.

Interested parties can find the full report by visiting the above-mentioned website link.

More on Atif can be read here: https://www.atifjavid.com/.

Atif is also on Twitter. Read his posts here: http://twitter.com/atifjaviduk.