(Newswire.net -- December 25, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Dietary supplements like glucosamine have long been reputed to work wonders in helping individuals struggling from joint pain.

The good news is that in a study, it appears to also benefit the heart. Its heart health potentials could be extremely helpful, especially since osteoarthritis is quite prevalent, and many individuals with this condition resort to the use of glucosamine.

In this study, investigators analyzed health data involving more than 400,000 participants. It has been found that the use of this natural remedy reduced not just the symptoms of osteoarthritis, but also the risk of cardiovascular health issues.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, 2.6 percent of American adults or 6.5 million individuals consume either or both glucosamine and chondroitin.

The study was carried out by the researchers from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA and spearheaded by Prof. Lu Qi from Tulane. It was published in the BMJ journal.

The investigators also revealed that glucosamine use also lessened the odds of adverse health events affecting the heart or the vascular system, such as stroke.

More research studies are still being carried out to explore more of the therapeutic benefits of glucosamine. However, it is worth noting that this natural remedy has long been widely-resorted-to due to its medicinal benefits.

There are many OA sufferers and even athletes who turn to its use due to its cartilage-repairing abilities. Glucosamine along with other science-based ingredients may aid in maintaining the health and protection of the joints.

There are medications widely used by OA sufferers, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). However, it is also worth noting that their use has long been notoriously linked with side effects.

This is one of the major reasons why more and more experts are recommending the use of glucosamine as a safer but effective alternative to these pharmaceutical drugs.

