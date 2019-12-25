In this research, it has been found curcumin acted as a “potent immunomodulatory agent.” It even enhanced antibody response, which is another benefit.

Health authorities warn that the human body is exposed to thousands of germs every day, and this particularly includes viruses and bacteria.

It is the immune system that protects the body from these threats. Unfortunately when it breaks down, the body becomes highly susceptible to diseases and infections.

It is important to always remember that boosting immune system health is not just beneficial against flus and colds, but also against fatal conditions like cancer.

According to studies, immune cells can work in looking for and destroying cancer cells. This is how the disease is prevented from developing or spreading.

Antioxidants have long been recommended in boosting immune system health. They are also considered to be free radical fighters, and they can be obtained through consumption of healthy foods like fruits and beverages.

It is further worth mentioning that intake of antioxidants have long been found to be beneficial in strengthening immune system health. They could be a preventive measure against the development of various diseases and disorders.

It is always best to nourish the body with adequate levels of antioxidants. One of the ways to do this is to use curcumin, which is a powerful healing phytochemical found in turmeric.

A study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.

In this research, it has been found curcumin acted as a “potent immunomodulatory agent.” It even enhanced antibody response, which is another benefit. Scientists suggest curcumin may be an effective treatment for immune disorders.

It is important to understand that oxidative stress could wreak havoc on the body’s natural antioxidant defenses. When there is an imbalance, it could lead to damage and the onset of various conditions.

This particularly includes premature aging, neurodegenerative diseases, and even cancer.

Studies have discovered that curcumin is a natural phenolic compound, and it can scavenge free radicals. It could also produce some remarkable antioxidant effects, and neutralize free radicals. What makes it even more beneficial is that it increases glutathione levels,

In various research studies, curcumin has been found to have anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

