Luxury cottages at the Millmoor farm are open to welcome guests for family and group rural holiday retreats and are now available for long-term rent at affordable prices.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- Cheshire, UK -- Luxury cottages at the Millmoor farm are open to welcome guests for family and group rural holiday retreats and are now available for long-term rent at affordable prices.

The Millmoor Farm announced the launch of new unique rural retreats at their working farm. Guests are invited to relax in the rural setting and enjoy the picturesque views by staying at one of the luxury self-catering pet-friendly holiday farm cottages.

More information is available at https://www.millmoorfarm.co.uk .

There are 5 different options for accommodation at the Miller's Farm: Dairyman's Cottage, Miller's House, Farmhouse Wing with 2 double en suite bedrooms, the two-storey cottage Drover's Barn, the single-bedroom cottage Carter's Lodge and The Corn Store. They are all modern, spacious, warm and cosy with fully equipped kitchens and latest facilities.

The cottages retain their original charm and character. Visitors can access the entire farm and yard around the cottages and can even feed the animals.

The farm is run by the Chesters family who are extremely hospitable: the whole family is committed to maintaining the standards of hospitality, comfort and eating and drinking that this beautiful home is known for. The owners pride themselves on the fact that their family business offers top-notch customer service to the guests.

The guest cottages are renovated spaces that offer the amenities of a modern home. They are perfect for couples, business travelers, families with kids and large groups looking to get away to a rural setting.

The cottages are located on an operating farm: the guests have full and exclusive use of their cottage and shared access to fields and farmland. Visitors can access the entire farm and yard around the cottages and can even feed the animals.

A satisfied visitor shared, "Staying for a week in a real farm-style cottage is a dream. The location is convenient. The cottage perfectly fit our family of 5. The farm offered the perfect setting for a relaxing getaway. We all enjoyed the fresh air and beautiful scenery."

With a welcoming atmosphere and accessibility-friendly facilities, the cottages feature upscale, trendy and comfortable bedrooms, central heating, free Wi-Fi, fully equipped kitchen.Cooking facilities include a full electric range with oven, fridge, microwave, dryer and more.

Guests with pets can be accommodated in the Dairyman's cottage, the Miller's House and Carter's Lodge.

Interested parties can learn more about the rural retreats in South Cheshire by calling 01948-820304 or visiting https://www.millmoorfarm.co.uk/ .