(Newswire.net -- December 25, 2019) Winnetka, IL -- Multiple research studies have demonstrate sleep is essential for overall health. It is so important that the lack of it has even been associated with the development of certain conditions.

Recently, a study was carried out in the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

In this interesting research, it has been found that reduced deep sleep is linked with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

This study was published Jan. 9 in Science Translational Medicine.

Scientists warn that poor-quality sleep may later in life deteriorate brain health. Older individuals, in particular, who have less slow-wave sleep, tend to have higher levels of the brain protein called tau.

It is worth noting that slow-wave sleep pertains to the deep sleep one needs to consolidate memories and wake up feeling refreshed.

It is important to realize that poor sleep is considered to be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals with this condition tend to wake up exhausted. As memory loss and some other symptoms worsen, their nights may also become less refreshing.

According to first author Brendan Lucey, MD, what's interesting is that we saw this inverse relationship between decreased slow-wave sleep and more tau protein in people who were either cognitively normal or very mildly impaired, meaning that reduced slow-wave activity may be a marker for the transition between normal and impaired.

Lucey is an assistant professor of neurology and director of the Washington University Sleep Medicine Center.

Unfortunately today, there are quite a number of people who are unable to get a decent sleep. There are actually natural remedies found helpful as a sleep aid, and one is ashwagandha.

In Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha has been found to work wonders in exerting anxiety-reducing and mild sedative effects. It also has tranquilizing and relaxant effects that are helpful for sleep.

Scientists even say it can act as a mood stabilizer and fight sleeplessness that happens due to depression and anxiety.

In addition to its sleep-promoting effects, ashwagandha has further been found useful for various medicinal purposes. Today, it is widely resorted to via supplementation due to its therapeutic agents.

It is worth noting ashwagandha has adaptogenic, antidepressant, anxiolytic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents, as well as tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

All of these healing agents have been found to aid in warding off various diseases. Ashwagandha could be an excellent addition to one’s diet as it could produce some disease-fighting effects.

