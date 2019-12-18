STRONG Men Podcast announces its latest episode entitled “Living a Legendary Life with Tommy Breedlove.” It talks about how men can achieve a life of meaning and leave a lasting legacy.

STRONG Men Podcast releases their latest episode entitled “Living a Legendary Life with Tommy Breedlove.” In this podcast, the personal and business coach talks about how men can be empowered to discover a life of meaning and build a lasting legacy.

More details can be found on this page: https://strongmenpodcast.com/tommy-breedlove

This newest episode is the 42nd installment in the podcast series hosted by Anthony Treas, MPH. Following an impressive line-up of inspirational personalities who have guested on the show, Tommy Breedlove aims to impart important lessons related to achieving brilliance, financial freedom, and significance.

As with other episodes of the STRONG Men Podcast, this recent 30-minute edition is also available on iTunes and Stitcher. Earlier this year, the podcast has also made an impact on its audiences with such episodes as “Master Your Mind, Body and Spirit with Matthew Belair,” “Breaking Physical and Mental Barriers with Bishoy Tadros,” and “Emotional Intelligence with Zack Hudson.”

Aside from streaming podcast episodes, the website of STRONG Men Coaching also hold information on Anthony’s life coaching specifically for men. He draws upon his professional education, research, and personal experiences in order to provide coaching, education and peer support to other men who may be dealing with a variety of issues with their lives.

Addressing men who he can potentially help with life coaching, Anthony writes, “I know exactly what it feels like to not be living and feeling your best... If there is one thing I know, it is this. If you are not happy with yourself and where you are at in your life, everything else will be impacted in a negative way. Your relationships, your career, your friendships, everything​!... The great thing is, there is hope!”

Additional information on Anthony Treas, his podcast, and his life coaching may be accessed by visiting his website at https://strongmencoaching.com.