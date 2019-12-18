2020 Hearing Ltd in Leeds, England launched their hearing aid supply and fitting services. Their certified audiologists provide personal care and patient-friendly recommendations.

(Newswire.net -- December 18, 2019) -- 2020 Hearing Ltd in Leeds, England launched their hearing aid supply and fitting services. Their certified audiologists provide personal care and patient-friendly recommendations.

For more information visit their website at https://2020hearing.co.uk

2020 Hearing Ltd have launched their hearing aid services in the areas around Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, York, Harrogate, Halifax and West Yorkshire. Their clinic offers free parking and is just a few minutes away from the Leeds city centre. Consultations at the clinic are by appointment only.

According to 2020 Hearing Ltd, a hearing challenge is a very personal issue and therefore there is no one size fits all approach. They handle each customer as a unique individual and nothing is too much trouble to enable the individual to be able to hear and communicate clearly.

The focus at their clinic is entirely on the patient and there are no sales tactics related to high product or brand sale commissions. They provide treatment to people from all walks of life and economic backgrounds. Their high standards and commitment to quality are evident by their patients who come from all over the UK and even travel internationally to come to them for treatment.

2020 Hearing Ltd has won the Top three Audiologists In Leeds, recognition in 2019. They provide two ways by which hearing aids can be purchased. The all-inclusive package gets the patient the hearing aid system of their choice supplied and fitted.

The package also includes software updates and free aftercare for the entire life of the hearing aid. Patients can also opt to buy the hearing aid and just get it fitted. Software updates and aftercare can be bought on an as-needed basis.

2020 Hearing Ltd is not affiliated with any company or brand. Therefore they are able to suggest and stock a wide variety of hearing aid designs and brands. They can also recommend the best equipment, based on the customer's requirements.

Other services include the removal of ear wax by micro-suction and the repair of both analog and digital hearing aids. They also offer a free two week trial, so a patient can try before they buy.

For more information visit their website given above or call them on +44-113-426-5418.