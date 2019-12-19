A new range of Tenerife apartments has been launched by Tenerife Estate Agents. They provide competitive, up to date and quality listings from trusted agents.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) -- A new range of Tenerife apartments has been launched by Tenerife Estate Agents. They provide competitive, up to date and quality listings from trusted agents.

Tenerife Estate Agents have launched a new range of apartments for sale in the local area as they prepare for the busiest time of the year after Christmas. These include properties in Los Cristianos, Las Americas, and more.

Full details can be found at: http://TenerifeEstateAgents.net

The site is run by Andy Ward, a leading specialist in the field who prides himself on high quality service. He qualified as a mortgage broker after 5 years in the military, and has spent years working with real estate agents.

He was approached by several banks to help them market their growing portfolio of repossessed properties, along with developers trying to offload new build properties.

For this reason, he launched Tenerife Estate Agents to offer advice and guidance on buying and selling in Tenerife.

The new range of listed apartments is compiled from sellers he trusts. This helps to ensure that buyers can get the best service when looking for their ideal home in the Tenerife area.

Tenerife Estate Agents works to provide competitive, up to date and quality Tenerife property listings. They also provide expert mortgage advice, and a number of methods for streamlining the buying process.

Buyers can have a property viewing arranged for them, and all deposits are handled by the clients’ own lawyer so they never lose it.

Tenerife Estate Agents states: “Our focus is on quality properties, quality listings and full, clear advice to both buyers and sellers so they know exactly what to expect when buying or selling a property here. I put all of our marketing efforts into a small portfolio of listings - 50 to 60 at the most and push these until they sell.”

They add: “I find this service is far superior for sellers than working with agencies who have 300 listings plus as they simply cannot manage those numbers nor keep their websites upto date - one of the continuing problems with the property market here.”

