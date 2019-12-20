AxiTrader has launched a new service for traders looking for the best Forex trading experience. They pride themselves on high quality service.

AxiTrader has launched a new service for interested parties looking to get the best Forex trading experience online. They provide over 140 currencies and CFDs, with 6 trading platforms, and 24 hour customer support.

The team at AxiTrader understand that every trader is different. For this reason, with their new launch they strive to provide a unique range of services that can appeal to any trading strategy.

AxiTrader underscores that every level of trader, from beginner to professional, will be able to find something to suit their needs.

For traders looking to diversify their portfolio and spread their capital, the AxiTrader platform provides trading opportunities on major commodities and alternative assets like gold, silver and oil.

AxiTrader goes on to say that they provide the best pricing aggregated from the world’s leading liquidity providers. They also provide the lowest spreads on a wide range of currency pairs, metals and indices.

Clients get access to MetaTrader 4, the most popular trading platform in the world. This allows them to trade at any time, no matter where they are in the world.

In addition to this, the team provides mobile trading across all major platforms and devices.

It’s simple to set up an account, with options available for every trader. For interested parties looking to see if it’s right for them, a 30-day trial is provided with a virtual balance of $50,000.

One of the things that separates AxiTrader from other platforms is the company’s vision.

They state: “Because we’re founded by traders, we understand what traders want. We provide access to the world’s most popular trading platform, MetaTrader 4, to trade a wide range of Forex, Commodities & Indices. Tight spreads and fast execution come as standard on all our accounts and, for peace of mind, we operate within a secure and highly regulated environment.”

