New Brunswick NJ Vascular surgical practice has launched a department dedicated to the treatment of End-Stage Renal Disease(ESRD) with dialysis service.

New Brunswick NJ Vascular Management Associates has launched an End-Stage Renal Disease treatment department. They treat peripheral artery disease, venous disease and now end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Their surgical team is dedicated to relieving the pain and suffering that accompanies all forms of vascular disease.

This Vascular surgical center specializes in performing minimally invasive surgical techniques. The doctors at Vascular Management Associates (VMA) have launched an End-Stage Renal Disease (ERSD) department for those individuals needing dialysis.

The doctors at VMA are performing the following protocol for patients needing dialysis. A patient's blood is accessed by creating a fistula, a graft, or catheter access. VMA is also equipped to perform catheter-directed thrombolysis, angioplasty, and stenting if problems arise with dialysis.

In addition to treating End-Stage Renal Disease the center also treats Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), and Venous Disease including pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, superficial vein thrombosis, varicose veins, and venous ulcers.

The Doctors at the surgery center are Ramzan Zakir, Daniel Simon, and Obi Imegwu. All three physicians have extensive experience in all phases of the treatment of vascular disease. They are involved in the launch of the initiative to treat patients whose kidneys have failed. VMA uses the most advanced procedures and equipment available for all vascular conditions including ESRD.

In addition to their office in New Brunswick NJ, the practice has an office in Chester NJ. The practice has a 5-Star rating. One of their recent dialysis patients stated, "Dialysis is serious and my husband had several bad experiences in getting treatment. At VMA we were so well taken care of by everyone; from the moment we came, every one was caring and considerate. A very positive experience.”

VMA is conducting tours during the launch of its ESRD department. It welcomes any interested party to call or visit. VMA is committed to helping all those who have issues in the area of vascular disease.

