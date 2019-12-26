Studies have revealed that ashwagandha may aid in decreasing expression of the cell death factor Bax.

(Newswire.net -- December 26, 2019) Orlando, FL -- While the brain is generally perceived to deteriorate due to aging, there are ways to regain its health little by little.

Experts say that some of these steps can reduce the likelihood of neurodegenerative disease. One of these steps is regular exercise, which has long been identified to have a positive effect in improving successful aging.

According to researchers, exercising regularly could reduce the risk of neurodegenerative disease, but also slow down existing conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Studies have shown exercise also fights brain-related conditions like anxiety and depression.

There are also research studies that reveal socializing and having fun can help the brain. These can be done by sharing experiences, new learnings, and understanding. It is best to maintain healthy relationships and friendships with others.

It is similarly important to be health conscious, and this means knowing which food is good for the body and not. There are types of foods and beverages that have been scientifically discovered to be helpful for brain health and protection.

Aside from known which foods to consume regularly, it is also wise to learn which to avoid. This includes processed and junk foods, which actually have little to zero nutritional values.

The brain needs to get all the nourishment it can get to stay functional and healthy. Aside from having healthy dietary and lifestyle practices, it is wise to consider the use of ashwagandha.

In animal and in vitro studies, it has been found that ashwagandha has withanamides that produce some neuroprotective benefits.

According to researchers, these particularly include benefits on beta-amyloid-induced cytotoxicity and simulated traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Studies have revealed that ashwagandha may aid in decreasing expression of the cell death factor Bax. At the same time, it could reverse the injury-induced reduction in the length of neurites that project from neurons.

Through different studies carried out to explore its benefits, ashwagandha has been found to help fight stress-induced neurological disorders. It may even improve memory and some other cognitive functions.

Research has shown that intake of ashwagandha for eight weeks led to significant improvements in immediate and general memory.

Those who took ashwagandha also had greater improvements in sustained attention, executive function, and even and information-processing speed.

