(Newswire.net -- December 26, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been warning against exposure to xenoestrogens, which are man-made chemicals found to be detrimental to health.

According to experts, xenoestrogens can mimic the activities of the female sex hormone called estrogen. Xenoestrogens are environmental toxins that could wreak havoc on health.

Scientists call them endocrine disruptors that have estrogen-like effects, and that could trigger estrogen dominance.

It is important to understand that xenoestrogens have been associated with conditions like obesity, infertility, breast, prostate and testicular cancer, endometriosis, early onset puberty, miscarriages and diabetes. There are products people use on a daily basis that contain xenoestrogens. These are skin care products that often contain parabens as well as plastics that normally have bisphenol.

Experts also warn that some foods contain these endocrine disruptors like BHA, which is a food preservative. Other products containing xenoestrogens are insecticides, building supplies, and chlorine.

It is recommended to avoid herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides. Experts further recommend peeling non-organic fruits and vegetables before consumption. It may also help to reduce the use of plastics and not microwave food using plastic containers.

To get some protection from the undesirable health effects of xenoestrogens, it may be helpful to consider the use of Diindolylmethane (DIM).

According to researchers, DIM works in blocking or reducing the effects of estrogen and restoring hormonal balance. It has even been found to stop cholesterol from converting to estrogen, and this inhibits the aromatase enzyme. It is worth realizing that DIM blocs the unhealthy effects of xenoestrogens, and this is beneficial for those who are heavily exposed to these estrogen-mimicking substances.

There are many other health benefits associated with the use of this therapeutic ingredient. It is a subject of many research studies due to its remarkable healing potentials. It is also widely taken nowadays via supplementation.

