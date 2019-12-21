New Albany, IN digital marketing agency 4 Local Online Advertising has launched video marketing services for small and medium businesses.

(Newswire.net -- December 21, 2019) -- New Albany, IN -- New Albany, IN digital marketing agency 4 Local Online Advertising has launched video marketing services for small and medium businesses. The agency develops video reviews, product showcases, testimonials, and social media video with full SEO to improve lead generation and conversions.

More information about 4 Local Online Advertising is available at https://4localonlineadvertising.com

A Google report highlights that more than 50 percent of internet users search for video content related to a product or service before visiting a store. Video is expected to cross 80 percent of all IP traffic by 2021. 4 Local Online Advertising has launched video marketing services to give small businesses new ways to reach potential customers.

The Louisville, KY local business marketing agency develops and deploys cost-effective small business video marketing solutions that enhance existing website content. 4 Local Online Advertising creates video reviews, educational content, advertising for Facebook or Instagram, and full-length promotional video in any industry niche.

Video marketing for local New Albany businesses includes SEO through targeted keyword placement. 4 Local Online Advertising develops custom video marketing strategies that help local businesses gain visibility online, build brand authority, and leave a strong brand impression on viewers.

The Facebook video advertising agency in New Albany, IN offers reputation marketing, social media management, and pure SEO services to small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the Louisville Metropolitan Area and across Floyd County, IN.

According to a spokesperson for the video marketing agency in New Albany, IN, "Video marketing is an effective way to draw traffic to your website and improve your reputation online. We are excited to partner with businesses of any size or marketing budget to showcase their products and services to the world."

4 Local Online Advertising is a specialized marketing agency for roofers, HVAC service providers, contractors, stores, offices, and other small businesses. The agency helps local businesses streamline and improve their lead generation and conversion capabilities.

For more information about video advertising or marketing in New Albany, IN, call 502-727-2010 or visit the URL above.