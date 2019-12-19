Castle Gym are a diverse, all-abilities gym based in Nottingham. They specialise in muscle growth, fitness, and nutrition and are best-known for their Hardcore Metal Room.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) -- Nottingham, UK -- Castle Gym are a diverse, all-abilities gym based in Nottingham. They specialise in muscle growth, fitness, and nutrition and are best-known for their Hardcore Metal Room.

Nottingham, UK - Castle Gym Nottingham, which some loyal attendees contend is the best gym in Nottingham, is continuing to make its mark in the local area following the opening of their brand-new state-of-the-art studio.

The new Castle Studio houses several new facilities tailored toward people wishing to build up bulk and ready their physiques for the New Year. The studio is equipped with 108 hardcore machines and, cumulatively, more than 10,000kg of weights.

If visitors are lucky, they might even find the resident gym dog roaming around.

The new studio also offers a range of fitness classes for visitors. These range from spin to circuits and yoga. Classes are available at a set time and day during the week. Some fitness classes, such as 'Power Yoga' and 'Studio Bootcamp' are repeated multiple times a week. For members, classes cost £4 per-session whilst non-members will be expected to pay £5 per-session. However, the first class is free of charge, meaning that visitors can get a feel for the class first-hand before purchasing a membership.

Castle Gym also have got more than 10 in-house personal trainers that cater to people of all abilities. They offer bespoke, tailored personal training plans based on their client's needs. As well as offering standard, one-to-one personal training, personal trainers at Castle Gym Nottingham also offer online/mobile training and plan on offering group training sessions in the future. For Castle Gym, personal training sessions generally start from £20.

If people want to join Castle Gym, they have several payment methods available. Daily, weekly and monthly pay-as-you-train passes cost £4, £9 and £28 respectively whilst 3-month, 6-month and annual passes cost £70, £110 and £200 respectively.

There's also the option for direct debit deals, with Castle Gym offering £18 a month for a 12-month contract (£10.99 cardio room-only) as well as a no-contract direct debit for £22 a month (£15 cardio room-only). People can even get their first visit free with a free day pass!

To find out more about the new studio, Castle Gym invite interested parties to contact them via phone or online.