(Newswire.net -- December 20, 2019) -- Birmingham, UK -- Catering to West Midlands and the surrounding areas, DT Maintenance launches their bathroom fitting and supply services, which cover everything from design to finishing.

DT Maintenance launches their full range of bathroom fitting and supply services for clients within and around the West Midlands. The company covers everything from budget configurations to affordable luxury designs on both residential and commercial properties.

More information can be found at https://www.dtmaintenance.co.uk

DT Maintenance’s newly launched services employ a simple sign-up process. Clients may simply browse the company’s portfolio for design inspirations. Once they have selected a design, they may arrange a meeting with the company to secure a quote free of charge. Upon getting the green light, the company then takes care of the end-to-end process for the clients.

As a full-service contractor, the company goes beyond just providing bathroom designs for their clients—they also take care of supplying fittings and other materials that the projects require. They also undertake all the manual work involved, from plastering and plumbing to painting and fitting. Unlike other contractors that may require clients to hire an electrician separately, the company handles the electrics included in the project plan as well.

DT Maintenance takes pride in their ability to take on projects of various scales and to work with their clients’ budget without compromising quality. Over the years, their services have expanded to also include bathroom tiling and 3D tiling, multi-panel installations, and wet room constructions.

The company employs only highly experienced and qualified installers, which has helped them earn the trust of countless clients in areas like West Bromwich, Walsall, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Birmingham. Clients also speak highly of the personalised service that they render. One recent review of the company reads, “Dean and Tim fitted my shower tray & cubicle despite some manufacturing issues that they had to overcome. They wouldn't leave until they and us were completely satisfied.”

Additional details on the company and their bathroom fitting services can be accessed through the above-stated website.