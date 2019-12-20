Drogheda, Ireland-based wire suspension dealer Gomac Cables, announced the launch of the Gomac Cables New 2020 Electrical Product Solution Catalogue.

Meath, Ireland wire suspension dealer Gomac Cables announced the release of its 2020 product catalogue for electrical applications. The new catalogue features the latest Zip-Clip wire system for lightweight cables and heavy-duty modular applications.

High-quality wire suspension systems are used to build single-tier and multi-tier containment brackets for light and heavy-duty cable runs. Gomac Cables has released its new product catalogue for electrical contractors in Ireland, featuring popular and new Zip-Clip products including CHAN-LOCK, PLUS-ON-WIRE and STRUT-LOCK.

The new line of Zip-Clip products from Gomac Cables are designed with a safety factor of 5:1, ranking them among the safest electrical suspension wire products in the world. The Gomac Cable catalogue features trapeze bracket solutions for prefabricated bespoke modular solutions and 2D or 3D modular support systems.

Gomac Cables has successfully installed electrical trapeze bracket solutions in the Doha Heritage Building and other local and international projects. Chan-Lock products feature a key-free release system and tool-free installation. Strut-Lock systems find application in medium-duty single-tier and multi-tier trapeze brackets for static loads. Heavy-duty Plus-On-Wire systems are fully compliant with the BSEN 12385 standard and feature safe working loads of 90 kg for concrete anchors and 100 kg for loop or eye fixtures.

According to a spokesperson for the County Meath electrical cable trapeze bracket system supplier, "Our new catalogue features the latest Zip-Clip products for electrical contractors in Ireland. From long runs of lightweight cable containment to heavy modular systems, we offer unique product solutions that overcome installation issues. We look forward to supplying local electrical professionals with world-class quality and reliability at affordable costs."

Gomac Cables is a fully Irish-owned supplier, designer, and consultancy for electrical and mechanical wire suspension systems. The Zip-Clip distributorship in Ireland is headquartered in the town of Drogheda in County Meath.

For more information about cable suspension systems for electrical contractors, call +353-1-910-4125 or visit the link above.